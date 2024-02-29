Jacob Collier’s Audience Choir plugin offers access to the multi-instrumentalist’s famous crowd choirs – and it’s completely free

You can download it right now via Native Instruments.

Six-time GRAMMY award winner Jacob Collier has partnered with Native Instruments to craft his very own virtual choir to mark the release of his upcoming album, Djesse Vol. 4.

Jacob Collier’s Audience Choir plugin is a testament to Collier’s love of live vocal choruses. While Collier is known for being somewhat of an multi-instrumental sensation, his boldest experimentation comes in the form of his choral arrangements; from R&B to EDM, Collier finds a way to incorporate an ethereal chorus.

The Kontakt compatible Audience Choir plugin allows users to experiment with their own virtual choir. Thanks to Collier’s ability to transform his audiences into an angelic choir, regularly conducting his crowds mid-show, the plugin has an ample selection of 22 unique show recordings for users to tap into.

Alongside the choral arrangements, a selection of percussion tracks were also captured at Collier’s live shows. Unique stomps, claps and snaps are available for users to experiment with.

The plugin also has a plethora of features to fine-tune your chorus. The Vowel Morph Pad allows users to add motion and blend between vowels, while there are also pre-designed presets and the option to record your own movements to evolve and re-work the choir arrangements.

There are also built-in effects and controls, including delay, reverb and timbre, as well as the option to alter stereo width. A chord generator is also built in to allow instant harmony, or users can blend pre-built triads using the Triad Blend.

Jacob Collier’s Audience Choir plugin is currently available for free from Native Instruments, while Collier’s new record, Djesse Vol. 4, is dropping tomorrow, 1 March.