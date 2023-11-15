IK Multimedia will no longer charge users to redownload instrument and sound files in latest version of Product Manager

The company says the move will be “welcome news” for IK users, but recommends they continue to back up sound files they download.

IK Multimedia will no longer charge its users to redownload instrument and sound files with its latest version of Product Manager. Time restrictions for these downloads have also been scrapped.

Up until this point, if users didn’t download all of their IK virtual instrument sounds files within a set timeframe following their registration, they’d be required to purchase a “Sounds Download Reactivation Credit” to be able to download them.

The audio brand, based in Modena, Italy, announced the news via a statement on its website yesterday (14 November). The update is available now.

“IK is pleased to announce a new version of the IK Product Manager available to improve the experience of all IK virtual instrument users. From today, you can reload any of your instrument sound files at any time with version 1.0.10 of the IK Product Manager. There are no more fees or time restrictions for these downloads.”

It continues, “Until now, if you didn’t or couldn’t download all of your IK virtual instrument sounds files within a 180-day timeframe following registration, you’d be required to purchase a Sounds Download Reactivation Credit for an additional 180 days to download the sounds. This has changed!

“We trust this new policy is welcome news for many IK users. We still recommend that you back up any sound files you download, but they’ll be in IK Product Manager if you need them again.”

Just last month (October), MusicTech rated IK Multimedia’s Pianoverse 10/10 in our review for its “supremely playable” virtual pianos and range of extensive effects.

To get the latest version, launch IK Product Manager and follow the prompts to update. Or for new installations, you can download IK Product Manager via the official IK Multimedia website.