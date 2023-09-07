HEDD Audio’s HEDDphone TWO promise “stunning definition” and “speaker-like” sound

Dropping worldwide in October, the headphones’ ‘speaker-like’ sound quality and unique headband design promise to provide the comfiest, most refined listening experience yet

Berlin-based HEDD Audio has unveiled its HEDDphone TWO studio headphones, three years after its coveted HEDDphone ONE.

HEDDphone TWO is set to vastly improve on the HEDDphone ONE listening experience with new advances in its Air Motion Transformer technology. HEDD says that there have been several design breakthroughs in the three and a half years of development.

The brand says that the headphones produce a “speaker-like” quality in their defined sound, thanks to a Kapton diaphragm that’s three times larger than typical dynamic, planar and electrostatic drivers. The HEDDphone TWOs are touted to astound music professionals and everyday headphone enthusiasts alike, with an “evenly-balanced soundstage with stunning definition.” They’re also primed for long listening periods with “very little fatigue” on the ears, says the company.

Comfort has also been a priority this time around. The new carbon fibre design has resulted in the HEDDphone TWO being 25 per cent lighter than the ONE, which is a relief for the necks of all the music enthusiasts hoping to tune in to tracks for prolonged periods of time.

The headphones are also set to have a unique, patent-pending new headband. The ‘HEDDband’ is designed to provide a custom fit for every listener. The flexible band and strap are versatile and can be adjusted to the individual’s head shape.

In a press release, HEDD says of the HEDDphone TWO: “Building on the success of its predecessor among Award-winning producers and engineers such as Tchad Blake, Hildur Guðnadóttir, or DJ Jazzy Jeff, this headphone is crafted with a discerning eye on the needs of mastering engineers, mix engineers, and producers whilst also aiming at the broader spectrum of consumer headphone enthusiasts.”

Priced at 1999€ (incl. VAT), HEDDphone TWO is set for release in late September for North America, and from mid to late October for the rest of the world. And HEDD is so confident in the durability of the headphones they’re even promising a five-year warranty with the pre-order.

Find the full spec list and pre-order at hedd.audio.