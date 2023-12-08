HeadRush launches fifth edition of its free ReValver software with new cloning tools

Users can now recreate the sounds of acoustics, folk instruments, and other electric guitar and pickup combinations.

Music technology brand HeadRush has launched the latest iteration of its ReValver series, ReValver 5 – now offering the ability to shape the sound of the guitar itself by cloning the tone and characteristics of other instruments.

ReValver 5 is free for life and “infinitely expandable.” Users can now recreate the sounds of acoustics, folk instruments, and even other electric guitar and pickup combinations with its Audio Cloning Technology (ACT).

In an “industry first,” ReValver and HeadRush pedalboards have combined their amp and effects models together for this new edition of the software. Musicians can now recreate HeadRush presets in ReValver and utilise them in their DAWs via ReValver’s VST and AU plugins.

Additionally, ReValver’s RIR2 cabinet module also allows for control over the cab model’s microphone type, placement, and environment. You can now load any go-to 3rd party cab impulse responses in the RIR impulse response player module for custom tone shaping.

​​According to a press release from the brand, ReValver 5 is also the only software that offers official Peavey and Budda amp and effects models, which have been developed in collaboration with the original engineers. These models – which include the ReValver Peavey 6505 – are a “faithful” digital representation of the iconic amps they emulate.

All parameters inside ReValver 5 can be MIDI controlled, facilitating real-time adjustments and providing ease when preset switching via its GIG Mode feature.

“With over two decades of setting industry standards in realistic amp and effects modelling, this fifth generation release elevates the music creation experience, whether in a commercial studio, a home-based production hub, or live on stage,” says HeadRush.

ReValver 5 will always remain free, but a collection of four paid-for expansion packs are currently available at promotional prices until 31 December. Find out more via then official HeadRush website.