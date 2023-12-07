We’re giving away a Roland AIRA Compact S-1 worth $150

Looking for a holiday treat this Christmas? Or perhaps an extra snazzy synth-based stocking filler for a producer friend? You might be in luck.

Roland’s AIRA Compact S-1 is a fun little polysynth inspired by the brand’s legendary 1982 synth, the SH-101. This December, We’re giving one away to a lucky reader who can answer one question.

However, before we ask that question, let’s get to grips with what the AIRA Compact S-1 is exactly, for those who might not be familiar.

Launched in May, the Roland AIRA Compact S-1 lets you create “snappy basses and expressive leads”, says Roland, which sound unexpectedly rich and warm for its compact size.

It features a layout that echoes classic synth controls and enables instant sound manipulation and live tweaking. Equipped with a two-plus octave range keyboard, a 64-step sequencer, and 64 patterns, it makes for on-the-fly song creation.

There are advanced programming tools, an arpeggiator, D-Motion control, and onboard effects like delay, reverb, and chorus to enhance your sound versatility and in terms of connectivity options, there are audio input/output and MIDI controls.

MusicTech reviewed the Roland AIRA Compact S-1 recently, praising its impressive sound, quality effects and easy-to-access features.

We said: “While the AIRA Compact range hinted at huge potential from the outset, it’s in the S-1 that this potential is beginning to be fully realised. The other Compact units allude to genuine attitude but offer what sometimes feels like scaled-down functionality. The S-1, however, feels more self-sufficient, deeper, grittier and more powerful. It raises the bar for this series with considerable style.”

