The new Headliner R4 is a four-channel analogue rotary DJ mixer that gives you “absolute control” over your sound

Headliner has unveiled the R4, a four-channel analogue rotary mixer designed for DJs who want precise control over their sound without breaking the bank.

Sporting genuine ALPS potentiometers, a robust metal enclosure, and stained wood side panels, the R4 boasts a classic aesthetic that complements any DJ setup.

The mixer features four Line inputs, three phono inputs, and one mic input on four stereo channels. Each channel is equipped with essential features like gain control with peak LED, a 3-band isolator EQ, headphone cue selector, generous channel volume knob, and a filter activation switch, giving you the tools needed for seamless mixing.

At the heart of the R4 lies the Master channel, equipped with an analogue filter, headphone monitoring, and a comprehensive output control section. Seamlessly toggle between High Pass / Low Pass Filter modes with Frequency and Resonance controls to shape your signature sound.

The unit also comes with independent Master and Booth outputs, both equipped with volume controls and XLR and RCA connectors, ensuring seamless connectivity across various sound systems. Additionally, the mixer includes a dedicated Record output with unbalanced RCA jacks, and an additional microphone input with level control located on the front panel.

As for power, the R4 will need to be connected to an external power supply via a locking Mini XLR.

The Headliner R4 is priced at $599.99.

Learn more at Headliner-la.