Hardwell’s new sample pack is free and full of his “go-to sounds, presets, and so much more”

DJ and producer Hardwell has launched a sample pack for fellow producers, and it’s completely free.

After a “year in the making”, the pack is available now to download on Apple’s GarageBand for iOS and Logic Pro on iPad. Hardwell hopes it will bring new inspiration for the next generation of up and coming producers.

Sharing the news in a video on Instagram, Hardwell – whose real name is Robbert van de Corput – says he “can’t wait” to hear what users come up with, stating that when he makes music “it’s always about the energy of the song”. He adds, “I’m trying to give people the best night of their life.”

The producer pack provides “the full experience” of how he makes music, including presets, drum loops, kick drums and more that he uses himself.

“Super excited to share some very BIG NEWS! It’s been over a year in the making, but I can finally reveal one of the biggest projects I’ve had the pleasure of working on. My new collaboration with Apple is a unique producer pack with my go-to sounds, presets, and so much more.

“Also, and best of all, the pack is available as a free download in GarageBand for iOS and Logic Pro for iPad. I hope it will inspire you and a whole new generation of creators to have fun with their music creativity!” he concludes.

Take a look below (via DJ Mag):

The sample pack lands after Hardwell announced he would be expanding the content offered on his YouTube channel in December last year. He said in an announcement video that he would be hosting exclusive live streams and production tutorials to aid budding music creators.

Back in February, Apple also launched a free producer pack in collaboration with Cory Wong. The pack contains over 400 loops, three drum kits, and a Live Loops grid which lets users jam with content provided by Wong himself.

