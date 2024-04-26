Company founded by former Spitfire Audio CEO launches first plugin, OSS

“If you want lots of control and features, other people do that much better,” the company explains of its no-frills One-Shot Sampler plugin.

Song Athletics, a company founded by former Spitfire Audio CEO Will Evans, has launched its first ever plugin, OSS.

OSS, or One Shot Sampler in full, is a streamlined standalone plugin designed to help creatives “find the joy” in their one shot collection, and it’s just £40.

Though this is just the first product launch from the new brand, it seems Song Athletics is set to follow a similar theme across many of its other tools too. Described as an independent creative studio, with a focus on music, technology and culture, Song Athletics is a “purposely small” slow business, and the brand says all decisions are made with a long-term view.

“Our approach to products is to be simple and refined,” it explains. “This reflects how we use them. If you want lots of control and features, other people do that much better.”

The uber-sleek OSS allows users to access and trigger their samples quickly and easily. Simply locate your samples, write a melody or hold a chord, and scan through your one shots “like presets on a synth”. There are controls for start, gain, attack, release, sustain and decay. Additionally, the background image and colour scheme in OSS are also customisable.

“We believe that there’s so much to be had from a single one shot sample,” states Song Athletics on its website. “Typically we think of drum kit one shots, and they’re great of course, but one shots taken from more melodic instruments or tonal environments are capable of so much more than they’re given credit for.

“Take a slow, undulating sample of an old keyboard running through delays and reverbs, and with just one note, primitively but beautifully stretched across the keyboard, you’ve got a lush, evolving pad instrument whose limitations create something quite distinctive. Feed OSS your own one shots and we guarantee you’ll be inspired, fast.”

Take a look in the video below:

Find out more at Song Athletics.