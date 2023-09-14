Focal’s Trio6 has a Focus Mode to give you three studio monitors in one

We caught a first peek at the new $3,499 speaker.

French manufacturer Focal has expanded its ST6 monitor range with the Trio6. The speaker boasts a dual Focus mode, an eight-inch subwoofer with a patented ‘W’ cone, and “remarkable sound neutrality across the full sound spectrum,” says the brand.

Made in Focal’s workshop in France, the new Trio6 three-way studio monitor is said by the brand to deliver “uncompromising performance.”

This is thanks to the five-inch midrange woofer with Tuned Mass Damper (TMD) technology, which reduces distortion between 1kHz and 3kHz by 50 percent; a beryllium tweeter with Infinite Acoustic Loading (IAL) for taming resonances; and the W cone eight-inch subwoofer, which is a new innovation from the brand.

Elsewhere in the design, the speaker’s large laminar port “significantly limits port noise,” says Focal. Plus, the strengthened cabinet ensures better sound damping and therefore less distortion.

The dual Focus mode gives you an additional two reference points, allowing you to switch the monitors to a two-day or one-way design. You can connect this to a foot pedal to toggle the Focus mode as you please while listening. This feature will prove ideal for hearing your mix on smaller systems.

Following its sibling, the Solo6 and Twin6, the Trio6 features a variable high-pass crossover, a 160Hz parametric crossover, and an automatic standby mode.

Focal says that “with its impressively fluid speaker drivers, its fully analogue filtering and its carefully considered design to enhance performance, Trio6 is a versatile work tool that will win the complete confidence of sound engineers, sound designers, composers, beatmakers and producers alike.”

MusicTech caught a first look at the Trio6 at Artistic Palace, Paris, where Focal presented the new speaker. A full review will be online in the upcoming weeks, but we can tell you now that these speakers are beautifully designed and sound seriously impressive. The Focus mode’s versatility is sure to be a boon for mixing and mastering, while the Trio6’s plush design will elevate the decor of most studio spaces.

Of course, flagship monitors from a brand as prestigious as Focal are never going to be light on the wallet. At $3,499/£2,599 per speaker, these will be competing with the likes of Genelec and Eve Audio monitors.

We’re looking forward to comparing the Trio6 to other models to see how they fare.

Learn more at focal.com.