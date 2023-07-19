Flock Audio’s 128-point digitally-controlled PATCH VT is now shipping

Canadian audio brand Flock Audio has officially launched the latest in its series of digitally-controlled analogue PATCH patch bays, the 128-point PATCH VT.

PATCH VT features a 128-point patch bay with Flock Audio’s own Multi-Patented Matrix Technology, delivering conversion-free and sonically transparent analogue routing. With 64 inputs and 64 outputs, Flock Audio provides loads of room to plugin microphones, instruments, and other gear, making it the central hub for even the most advanced studios.

The rack-mounted unit gives you 32 independent channels, each equipped with 48V phantom power for accommodating various audio devices. Its rear panel includes 16 DB-25/D-SUB Tascam Standard Pinout Format Connectors, ensuring smooth connectivity for different setups.

The front panel provides access to two inputs and two outputs via Combination TRS/XLR Connectors, enhancing flexibility. Users can create, store, and recall routings effortlessly with PATCH APP Classic & PATCH APP DX Routing Software on OSX, Windows, and iOS.

“The PATCH series was designed from the onset to give users complete control of all of their analogue signal processing in a convenient and user-friendly way that would offer the best of both worlds of analogue sound quality and digital workflow convenience,” says Flock Audio Founder and CEO Darren Nakonechny.

“By expanding the range with PATCH VT, our users now have even more options in the series to build a system that suits their needs whether it’s in the recording studio or in a live sound application.”

The patching hub was a talking point at one of the world’s biggest music tech trade shows, NAMM 2023, in April. Here, the unit was showcased alongside gear by many other brands including Sequential, Korg, Moog and Arturia. The exhibition included everything from synths to audio interfaces, monitors and various other studio gear.

PATCH VT is now shipping and costs $2,999. Find out more at flockaudio.com.