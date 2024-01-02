Floating Knobs debuts with Cuisine, a 12-track performance sequencer

A delicious starter for 2024, Cuisine is the Berlin-based brand’s first-ever product, with two more Eurorack modules set for release later in the year, it says.

Berlin brand Floating Knobs has kicked off 2024 with the launch of its first-ever product, a new 38 HP 12-track performance sequencer, Cuisine.

Cuisine lets you create “tasty rhythms, juicy melodies and sparkling modulation” through “intricate rhythmic arrangements, organic patterns and polyrhythms”, the brand says.

Small in size with chunky, retro computer keyboard-style buttons, the sequencer lets you create rhythms up to 64 steps in length, which can be freely assigned to control drum voices, musical notes, or CV modulation.

You can have up to eight patterns per track, and 12 tracks per project. There are 16 slots available for saving your projects.

Clocking flexibility is a standout feature of Cuisine. Tracks can operate independently or sync together, offering opportunities for customised interactions and the formation of polyrhythms.

When it comes to melodies, Cuisine provides a personalised scale and transpose system that makes for the swift creation of melodies and chord progressions. There’s also a note override function.

Floating Knobs Cuisine makes for an inspiring production workflow, thanks to its small size allowing for use with just one hand, and its intriguing rhythm functions. There are three rhythm generators – Euclidean, polymetric and polyrhythmic. You can manipulate these organic patterns by adjusting size, offset, and steps. There’s also velocity control for more expressive sequencing.

With Midi In and Out, multiple Gate outputs, and CV connections, Cuisine seamlessly integrates with Eurorack modular setups, allowing for triggering, gating, and modulation. It’s offered as a standalone unit convertible to Eurorack.

This is the first product to be launched by Floating Knobs, which was recently founded by Dorian Largen, a French creative technician and instrument builder, and Ioana Vreme Moser, a Romanian sound artist. It plans to release two more modular racks in 2024, a quad complex LFO called Lovemake and a quad wavetable oscillator called Settlement.

Cuisine is available to buy for €450 from the Floating Knobs website. Shipping starts later this month.