Ferguson Hill’s new Jetstream speaker system looks like something out of a sci-fi movie

British pro-audio maker Ferguson Hill has unveiled what might just be the coolest speaker system you’ve ever laid your eyes on.

Billed as the brand’s “finest-ever design”, the new Jetstream Loudspeaker System spent two decades in the making, building on the iconic transparent design of the original FH001.

With upgrades introduced to “practically every single component”, the new system comprises a pair of Jetstream Horn Loudspeakers, a pair of Jetstream Bass Speakers, and a Jetstream Bass Amplifier. The system has also been “entirely reworked from the ground up”, according to Ferguson Hill.

“I have incorporated all the changes I have wanted to do since the launch of the FH001 twenty years ago,” said founder and designer Tim Hill of their latest offering.

For one, the horn speakers now feature the company’s own manufactured semi-full range drive unit, created in conjunction with Cube Audio of Poland. Improvements were also made to the interface between the acrylic horn and the metal ring, resulting in a more even sound wave expansion from the circular drive unit diaphragm to the mouth of the horn.

The Jetstream bass speakers, meanwhile, arrive as a pair of 600mm acrylic spheres, with neodymium-powered 300 mm drive units. They are driven by the Jetstream Bass Amplifier with an internal low pass filter of 140 Hz. The Class D amplifier is capable of a total power output of 400W (2 x 200W) and features a sleek-looking anodised aluminium block construction.

Stunning as they come, just know that it isn’t just the Jetstream’s visuals that are out of this world. The entire system will cost you a stratastrophic £105,200. Individually, the horn speakers are priced at £72,955 a pair, the bass speakers £22,295, and the amplifier an additional £9,950.

Learn more at Ferguson Hill.