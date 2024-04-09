Arturia AstroLab puts all of the brand’s synth emulations in one hardware unit

Arturia announces AstroLab today during a 25th-anniversary livestream event on its YouTube channel.

AstroLab is a 61-key stage keyboard that combines an ecosystem of software synths and intuitive tactility, with a wide range of both classic and modern sounds. It boasts ten synthesis engines, 35 engines, and over 1,300 presets to cater to myriad genres and eras.

The AstroLab ecosystem can be used to expand, manage, and control sounds and settings, and integrate with any DAW, thanks to Analog Lab, so it becomes easier for musicians to go live with their custom settings and sounds. It’s made with live musicians in mind, allowing them to personalise their own unique stage setup.

With the navigation wheel and screen, you can scroll through the vast library of presets, while there are delay and reverb controls to let you customise with up to 12 insert FX to choose from.

Another option is to plug in an external mic to AstroLab and send your voice through its vocoder and harness multi-octave vocal transformation. Combine with Vocoder V to boost supported voice-input presets. And with the chord, scale, and arpeggio modes, you can embellish your performance while staying in key and prompting more vibrant sequences all simultaneously.

You can loop any sound by up to 32 bars with AstroLab, too, which should come in useful if you want to add a back-bone melody or chord progression for freeform play. It captures the MIDI, too, so you can change to any instrument.

Don’t forget the mobile app, AstroLab Connect, either, which allows users to organise AstroLab’s library, find sounds faster, and get more sounds from the store. Meanwhile, there’s a desktop app, too, with over 2,000 sounds.

You can find out more about AstroLab on Arturia’s website.