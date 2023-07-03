Turn your drum kit into an advanced controller using EVANS’ Hybrid Sensory Percussion Sound System

EVANS Drumheads has launched the all-new and improved Hybrid Sensory Percussion Sound System in collaboration with Sunhouse Technologies.

The Hybrid system combines Sunhouse’s sensors with, according to the brand, “the most technologically advanced drumheads on earth” by EVANS. Using the software and sensors, you can accurately track and interpret drummers’ hits on EVANS drumheads, converting them into digital signals.

As a result, any acoustic kit can be transformed into a highly advanced electronic kit that controls imported samples, MIDI and programmed effects.

The package includes Sunhouse’s drum sensors, Sensory Percussion Software now with a more “drummer-friendly workflow”, ProMark drumsticks and relevant cables. Then, there’s EVANS’ Portal drum sensor-specific 12 in/16 out audio interface and bass drum adapters required for attaching sensors to the kit.

Sunhouse’s sensors are clipped onto each drum, with EVANS’ drumheads on top. These sensors transmit signals to your computer via the Sensory Percussion Portal, where machine-learning algorithms analyse the drummer’s playing.

Using the provided software and these sensors, each drumhead can be mapped to produce endless sounds on up to ten distinct programmable zones. They sense speed, velocity, and timbre or effects across each zone when hit, with a variety of mapping layouts available for each drumhead.

According to EVANS, “it serves as a powerful tool for those looking to explore new sonic possibilities and push the boundaries of their instrument”

In a press release, Tlacael Esparza, Co-Founder of Sunhouse, writes about the growth of Sensory Percussion since 2015: “To take it to the next level, we needed a partner with both manufacturing expertise on a big scale and a deep knowledge of the drumming community. The partnership with D’Addario (EVANS) is perfect for two family companies combining our expertise to not only reimagine the world of Sensory but create the future of percussion.”

Jim D’Addario, Chief Innovation Officer at EVANS, highlighted the brand’s natural shift into electronic gear: “For more than half a century, EVANS has been innovating and perfecting the acoustic drumhead to push the possibilities and dependability drummers have available to them. Moving into electronics was an inevitable and natural progression of that mission, but it was not until Sensory Percussion that we felt truly inspired to move forward. Given all this, we found Sunhouse to be the perfect partner for breaking into electronic drumming.”

The EVANS Hybrid Sensory Percussion Sound System is available to purchase for £1,499. Find out more at daddario.com.