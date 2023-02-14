Erica Synths x Ninja Tune Zen Delay now available as a plugin

Looking to expand your composing arsenal? Look no further.

Erica Synths and Ninja Tune have launched a software version of the acclaimed Zen Delay effects unit. The plugin is now available at an introductory price of €99.

Billed as a “virtual successor” to the hardware FX unit Zen Delay, the Zen Delay Virtual is “not simply a digital replica or replacement of the hardware” but “an addition to it,” Erica Synths says.

Aside from adding the flexibility of DAW operation such as full automation possibilities, the plugin also comes with new modulation and sound design functions. All while retaining the charming core features of the original Zen Delay (here’s our review of it by the way).

At first glance, the ZDV — as you’d probably expect — looks incredibly similar to its hardware counterpart. Though there’s now an all-new dedicated modulation page, custom routing options, triplet and dotted rhythms in sync mode and clean and soft clip modes at the input gain stage.

Users can also customise and save their favourite effect settings using the plugin’s preset manager. And if that’s too much work, simply choose from a selection of killer presets from artists like Mijk van Dijk, Nerk from Toktok, and Dr Walker of Air Liquide.

Available in VST2, VST3, AU plugin formats, and as a stand-alone application, the Zen Delay Virtual is currently selling at an introductory price of €99 (for the next three months). After which the price will increase to €149.

It’s also worth mentioning that for every licence sold, one five-year old oak tree is planted in the reforestation project by the Liquid Sky artist collective in southern Portugal and will be cared for until the tree can survive by itself.