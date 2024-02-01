The ERAE II is packed with 16,000 force sensors for an “ultra-responsive” playing experience

The latest Embodme controller arrives three years after the ERAE Touch, bringing a host of user experience upgrades.

Three years after the launch of the ERAE Touch MIDI controller, Embodme – a music tech startup from France – has launched the ERAE II, offering “significant hardware enhancements, a revised design and improved user experience”.

While with the ERAE Touch, Embodme aimed to create the “perfect sensor instrument that would detect the subtlest touch and tiniest vibrato, while retaining the largest dynamic range”, the ERAE II improves that sensitivity even further.

It features 16,000 force sensors with newly patented Force Multi-Touch technology, which offers “ultra-responsiveness”, even down to less than 20 grams of pressure.

In addition, spatial detection has also been improved, with sub-millimetre XY accuracy in both relative and absolute modes, and enhanced sensor linearity for more stable continuous finger sliding.

Elsewhere, the ERAE II features a unique fabric skin, with improved light diffusion for a brighter, sharper look. The device also enables compatibility with black silicone skin material for percussive techniques. The surface can simply be swapped by unscrewing part of the ERAE II’s aluminium case.

The ERAE II also now sports a high-resolution LCD screen for menu settings and live mapping configurations, leaving the 18” surface entirely dedicated to playing.

Other features include an all-new MIDI looper – which can record any X/Y/Z gesture in polyphonic mode and overdub MIDI loops in real time – and a revised arpeggiator, with new mapping options for enhanced playability and expression.

In terms of availability, the ERAE II campaign will launch on Kickstarter on 15 February, with estimated delivery in June 2024 for the first batch.

Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) will be €799, but the ERAE II will be offered on Kickstarter with an early bird price of €549, and later for €649, before rising to €799. There will also be a limited-edition white version – limited to 200 units only – for €699.

