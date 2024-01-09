Dubreq launches pitch-only version of the Theremin

Dubreq, known for creating the Stylophone, has designed its own budget-friendly version of the ground-breaking Theremin synthesizer.

The Stylophone Theremin is a portable, touch-sensitive synth inspired by the original 1920s tech designed by Leon Theremin; much like the original, Dubreq’s take on the Theremin will detect a user’s movement, meaning artists will be able to physically flesh out their desired sound, which an antenna will pick up.

However, the piece is not intended to be a perfect clone of the original Theremin. The Stylophone Theremin will only boast a single-antenna, rather than the classic pairing of a pitch and volume (VCA) antenna. This means that a user’s movement will only be able to control the pitch, while the removal of the volume antenna should result in it being easier to learn and play.

Every effort has been made to make the tech easier for modern creatives to use. While the motion sensitivity will allow for wild, wobbling retro Theremin magic, there is also a control panel to adjust and fine-tune sounds. With a slider for precise notes, and the ability to have vibrato and delay effects, as well as drone and trigger notes, the Stylophone Theremin aims to have an incredibly accessible interface.

The synth also has a built-in speaker as well as a headphone input socket, as well have having the option to be mounted on a microphone stand.

On the official pre-order page, Dubreq writes: “wave your hand around its antenna, move its slider from side to side, and go over the edge with mad modulation, wobbly vibrato, and crunchy echoing delay for crazy, quirky, sci-fi sound creation!”

Pre-order on the Stylophone website. Pricing will be approximately $110/€100/£90.