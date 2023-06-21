Denon’s PRIME 4+ is the first standalone stem separation DJ system

The PRIME 4’s latest sibling also comes with a slightly larger jog wheel surface and a refined new look

Denon DJ has announced the upcoming release of the PRIME 4+, the world’s first 4-deck standalone DJ controller featuring stem separation technology.

According to Denon, the new feature allows users to isolate vocals and instrumentals in tracks in real-time with the tap of a button, without the need for a computer. PRIME 4+ users will also be the first to have access to the Stems program beta and will be able to use the program within the next three months.

The PRIME 4+ also comes running on the latest Engine DJ 3.1 software, which boasts an enhanced dynamic FX suite with over 25 fully customisable Main FX and 4 dynamic, knob-controlled Sweep FX to unleash your mixing potential.

The two dedicated Main FX sections feature dedicated OLED displays, knobs, and buttons to dial in and manipulate the frequency, parameters, beat division, and wet/dry mix of the selected FX, while the new expressive Touch FX transforms the PRIME 4+’s 10.1” touchscreen into an XY controller for interactive touchscreen audio manipulation.

Other tweaks that set the PRIME 4+ apart from its predecessor — the PRIME 4 which took the DJ world by storm in 2019 — include a 10 percent larger jog wheel surface, a refreshed look for the unit, as well as the added ability to stream music from Amazon Music Unlimited (previously users could only stream via TIDAL, Beatsource, Beatport, Soundcloud GO+).

Meanwhile, staple features like on-board song analysis, zone output for sending playlists to another room, built-in 2.5-inch SATA drive bay, and Lighting control for DMX and Smart Lighting from Nanoleaf and Philips HUE remain on the new PRIME 4+.

Retailing at $2199 / £2299 / €2599, the PRIME 4+ will be available for purchase globally on 29 June.