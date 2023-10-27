Dear Reality introduces dearVR SPATIAL CONNECT to Cubase 12 for extended Dolby Atmos capabilities

By using gesture controls, users can level up their spatial audio mixes.

Dear Reality has introduced its dearVR SPATIAL CONNECT mixing controller to Steinberg’s Cubase 12 for improved Dolby Atmos capabilities.

The virtual reality-lead music brand says it “streamlines spatial audio productions” and “enables extensive in-headset control of the most-used DAW functions and the dearVR PRO spatializer plugin.”

In case you aren’t already familiar, the dearVR SPATIAL CONNECT utilises gesture control in a virtual 360 degrees environment for music production. In combination with Dear Reality’s dearVR MONITOR headphone monitoring plugin for multi-channel speaker setups, Cubase users can now bring their spatial productions up a notch.

Users can simply link a VR headset like the Meta Quest or HTC Vive with their DAW, to position and automate audio tracks in the virtual space by pointing at them with two handheld controllers. Users have direct VR access to the position, channel volume, solo and mute, and the automation status.

Additionally, dearVR SPATIAL CONNECT provides overlay modules for extended navigation and control in the VR headset. There’s a main control module for direct control of Cubase 12’s transport functions, a metre bridge module which brings the traditional mixing console to the VR world, and a “minimap” module to provide a comprehensive overview of all audio sources in the scene.

“With the latest dearVR SPATIAL CONNECT update, we make our VR mixing solution available to a wide range of music producers mixing Dolby Atmos in Cubase 12,” says Dear Reality co-founder, Christian Sander.

“This combination enables them to experience a revolutionary way of working with spatial audio. By optionally adding our dearVR PRO spatializer and the dearVR MONITOR virtual headphone mix room, engineers benefit from a complete spatial audio ecosystem where they can spatialize, control, and monitor spatial audio sessions.”

The dearVR SPATIAL CONNECT is on sale now for a lower price of £219 (as opposed to £409).

Find out more via Dear Reality.