DAACI wants you to join its open beta to test its AI-powered Natural Drums plugin

Musician-led AI tool developer DAACI is currently welcoming users to its open beta community to test its first creator plugin, Natural Drums.

Described as an “assistive AI co-pilot plugin”, Natural Drums creates drum grooves in real time, as if a session drummer is right there in your studio with you. It integrates into your existing DAW workflow, and will “assist creativity” and not replace it.

Users can start with an idea and let the plugin enhance their initial input. Like working with a real drummer, you can play along and make changes in real time. It has been created by expert drummers and “draws on their many years of experience playing music in live settings”.

In line with DAACI’s musician and composer-led approach to generative AI, it doesn’t pull from a list of precomposed patterns, but rather “thinks like a musician” to create beats that feel human-like and unique.

The Natural Drums open beta gives users early access to a beta licence key ahead of full product release, plus discounts on future betas and full product licences, full technical support, insider access to the DAACI team, sneak peeks at upcoming products, and more.

DAACI CEO Rachel Lyske states, “This is an incredibly exciting time for DAACI as we start to put our tools into the hands of the people who we value the most – musicians, artists and composers.” She adds, “Our solutions are built by musicians for musicians and now we are inviting people to get involved and help shape the future.

“Natural Drums is a perfect start to the pulse of this beta community. Over 30 years ago, at the start of my creative journey, the first thing I wrote was a simple drum beat. The challenge then was to express the complexity I was hearing in my head… I had to write it all out by hand and I didn’t have the tools to bring my ideas to life. Now, Natural Drums is in the hands of our users and they can benefit from DAACI’s unique approach and system.”

Join the open beta now for £18 over at DAACI.