D16’s Drumazon 2 is a revamped 909 remake 17 years in the making

The new 909 drum machine emulation features a new interface, fully synthesized sounds, new effects, in-built mastering tools and more.

D16 Group has launched Drumazon 2, an updated version of its 909 drum machine emulation plugin, which originally came out sixteen years ago in 2007.

The release of Drumazon 2 took place on 9 September 2023, AKA 909 Day, a date (9/09) when the music industry celebrates Roland’s classic TR-909 drum machine.

Drumazon 2 sees a number of new additions to the plugin. The most obvious of these new improvements is a re-designed interface. It’s more modern and clearer, sporting a new keyboard-style sequencer section.

Speaking of sequencers, there’s also an editable randomiser function, so you can experiment with unexpected sequences, create happy accidents and adjust sequences to your liking afterwards.

One of the coolest new aspects of the new Drumazon is the fact that each sound is now fully synthesized. This means they can each be tweaked extensively using various parameters, which was not previously possible.

The Drumazon 2 features two buses with five effect slots – more than previously offered. There’s also what D16 is calling a Master Section, which includes a three-band multi-band compressor and a limiter with a soft clipper.

D16 is not the only brand to have developed a 909 drum machine plugin recently. In 2022, Roland launched five reimagined digital versions of its TR series drum machines, including the TR-808 and TR-909.

For 909 Day in 2022, Extralife Instruments launched a completely free online emulation of the drum machine named the ER-99. Not only can you make drum patterns online using this, you can also export them as a waveform file.

If you’re looking to add a 909 to your arsenal, check out D16 Group’s Drumazon 2 – available right now for an intro price of €89 at thomann.de.