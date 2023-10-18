The latest version of Reaper is now available with new features and bug fixes

Reaper 7.001 now has a multitude of new enhancements for better user experience.

US-based digital audio brand Cockos has announced the newest update to its Reaper DAW, including a range of new features and fixes.

Reaper 7.001 landed just earlier this week (16 October), and a huge changelog has been made available online listing all of the adjustments made to the software.

As also summed up by Sound On Sound, Reaper 7 most notably now has a Track Lanes feature, which allows users to manage and organise alternative versions or takes of their in-progress piece. Using a new Swipe Comping tool, you can also quickly create composite takes by selecting parts from multiple versions of your track, and you can also run A/B comparisons with just one click.

Reaper users can also store and recall self-contained FX chains, even with complex routing configurations, and apply parallel routing to multiple plugins and FX Containers. Track channel and MIDI In/Out counts have been increased, with tracks now supporting up to 128 channels.

MIDI routing is able to handle up to 128 buses, and there are no restrictions on the number of tracks, send/receive paths, FX and ReScripts you can use. Other key features include:

V6 option for overlapping recording to create new media items is replaced by option to add lanes, but playback behaviour is identical to V6

Supports adding lanes by dragging media to a hashed ‘parking area’, automatically removing empty lanes

Supports naming individual lanes, resizing lane name area

Supports reordering fixed lanes by dragging lane buttons up/down

Displays media item volume knob, FX button, mute button by default

Enables preference to record media, copy imported media to project media directory by default

MIDI editor defaults to one editor per project

The update is free to those with a licence. View the full list of changes and find out more via Reaper.