Universal launches claims-free music and sound effects subscription service for content creators

Universal Production Music, a division of Universal Music, has launched a new music and sound effects subscription service for content creators.

The service will give creators access to over 50,000 tracks and 200,000 sound effects claims-free, meaning that no further royalties are due to be paid once a subscription has been bought.

Plenty of similar subscription services exist, but this gives users access to Universal Music’s extensive catalogue for the first time, extending to archives of albums from different eras and live orchestral recordings.

“The platform offers thousands of quality music tracks for a competitively priced subscription, benefiting both musicians and creatives,” says Universal Music in a statement. “By championing artists and content creators, our music library is designed to take your career to the next level through the power of music.”

To ensure that claims clearance is easier, Universal Music has launched an additional feature called Content ID which can be added to a YouTube channel. This means that there is no risk of copyright claims infringing a video from being published.

Subscripts start from $5.99 a month for the Creator subscription giving access to one YouTube account and personal platforms, and extend up to $12.99 a month for the Creator Pro subscription which allows usage on all accounts, digital ads and up to five YouTube accounts.

You can find out more in the video below:

“We’re thrilled to become the first major publisher to offer production music to content creators as a subscription service and grow the accessibility of our music catalogue,” says Jane Carter, President of Universal Production Music in a statement. “With a brand heritage that signifies trust, quality and prestige, Universal Music for Creators will provide affordable, hassle-free music and sound effects for the most imaginative creators.”

For more information, you can head to Universal Production Music.