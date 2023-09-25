Avid launches clip-based creation tool Pro Tools Sketch to support “growing needs of modern creators”

The software – which has been “years in the making” – offers 1 GB of loops and a variety of onboard effects.

Avid has launched its new non-linear, clip-based creation tool Pro Tools Sketch, which is also available as a free iPad app.

According to the company, Pro Tools Sketch has been “years in the making”, and enables musicians to capture new ideas and freely build tracks by utilising a vast library of free loops, virtual instruments and effects.

Pro Tools Sketch is a “significant expansion” of the Pro Tools music creation workflow. Users can now start with clip-based “sketches” where loops, MIDI, and recordings can be freely organised, played, and exported. These Sketches can also be moved to the Pro Tools timeline for further production.

This new tool features 16 tracks and “virtually unlimited” scenes. There’s also over 1 GB of loops on offer and a variety of onboard effects. Users can quickly try out audio and MIDI loops in the browser and drag them into the launcher where they can be tweaked and experimented with.

Organic audio and MIDI can be recorded and edited alongside loops and then organised into linear song arrangements, too. View more in the videos below:

“Every music creator wants to capture inspiration when it arises and act on it precisely at that magical moment – and it should be simple and easy. We made Sketch to go far with ideation, letting any user start experimenting with their notions right away and then simply hop into Pro Tools when they’re ready to take them further forward,” says David Toomey, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Audio and Music Solutions at Avid.

“We’re incredibly excited for beginners and pros alike to work out non-linear ideas with total convenience, then mix and edit in Pro Tools. Creators never stop generating new ideas and Sketch lets their output keep pace with their individual creative sparks. Not a single moment wasted, not a single idea lost.”

The Pro Tools Sketch iPad app is available for free via the Apple App Store. The Pro Tools 2023.9 update is now available to all Pro Tools customers on an active subscription or perpetual licence with a current Software Updates + Support Plan, as well as all users of the free Pro Tools Intro application.

Find out more at Avid.