Austrian Audio’s new MiCreator Studio is a condenser microphone and I/O in one

The compact recording system also has two headphone outputs, and one additional input.

Austrian Audio has today (9 October) launched its MiCreator Studio recording system, which combines a condenser microphone with a USB-C audio interface in a compact and pocketable design.

The MiCreator is said to help artists record and make tracks whenever and wherever they want, with compact plug and play.

The microphone delivers Austrian Audio’s “top-notch audio quality”, whilst its accompanying interface and additional input enable multi-tracking and optional stereo recording. It also offers SPL handling higher “than other USB mics on the market”, plus intuitive on-board controls.

There are also two headphone outputs, so you can collaborate with other musicians on the go, two gain settings and a one-knob jog wheel for easy volume control. It has “FlexTilt” vertical adjustment of the mic head, and there’s latency-free direct monitoring of the mic and input while recording.

It comes housed in a rugged metal design, which allows for changeable faceplates for a variety of colour combinations and customisation.

“Many times a quick riff, a scratch vocal, or unplanned content creation is the best performance, so why not capture everything with studio quality sound,” says Martin Seidl, CEO of Austrian Audio. “​Whether you’re at home or on the go, MiCreator Studio always keeps Austrian Audio recording quality within reach.”

Bryan Bradley, President of Group One Limited, Austrian Audio’s US distributor, adds: “This is an exciting new direction for Austrian Audio and we’re excited to put this high-quality mic into the hands of musicians, songwriters, and content creators, making it easier for them to record premium audio whenever and wherever they feel inspired.”

At MusicTech, we’ve already tried and tested the MiCreator and scored it 9/10 in our new review. We noted that it has great build quality and delivers impressive results while being easy to use. However, improved storage would take this product up a notch.

The MiCreator Studio is available now for $217/£179/€206, and there is a range of bundles available, too. Find out more via Austrian Audio.