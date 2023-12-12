Arturia V Collection X boasts six new instruments – here’s what’s new

The tenth edition of the popular synth bundle introduces six new instruments, with two “fully rebuilt” synths, and three new expansion packs.

Arturia has launched V Collection X, the tenth edition of its coveted soft synth suite.

The collection, made up of modern instruments and emulations of classic gear such as the Sequential Prophet-5 and Yamaha CS-80, now consists of 39 instruments, with the upgrade being “one of our most extensive updates yet” Arturia states.

What’s new in Arturia V Collection X?

Six new instruments have been added – the CP-70 V, the MiniFreak V, the Acid V, the Augmented Brass, the Augmented Grand Piano and the Augmented Woodwinds. Two instruments, the Mini V and the Wurli V, have been “fully rebuilt”, says the French brand, and three new preset expansion packs.

The CP-70 V is a meticulous recreation of Yamaha’s iconic 1976 electro-acoustic piano, the CP-70. It combines sampled strings and circuit modelling of the CP-70’s output stage, preamps, EQ, and Tremolo circuits for an authentic sound, going a step further with advanced tonal controls, responsive features, and a comprehensive Pedal rig.

Another new addition, Arturia’s MiniFreak V, is a 6-voice polyphonic hybrid soft synth that mirrors the MiniFreak hardware. It’s syncable with MiniFreak hardware and boasts two sound engines with 22 oscillator modes, per-voice envelopes and LFOs, modelled analogue filters, and VCAs.

If you’re a lover of acid basslines, the addition of the Acid V may excite you. It’s an updated emulation of the iconic Roland TB-303 bass synth with 14 distortion algorithms, a vibrato, an advanced sequencer/arpeggiator, drag-and-drop MIDI pattern editing and over 350 presets.

The three remaining additions, Augmented Brass, Augmented Grand Piano and Augmented Woodwinds, all come from Arturia’s Augmented series. These are acoustic instruments “captured in detail and combined with state-of-the-art synthesis”.

What’s been upgraded or expanded in Arturia V Collection X?

Arturia’s V Collection X is, of course, not just about new additions. Alongside new synths, two instruments have been “fully rebuilt”, according to Arturia.

The brand’s recreation of Moog’s classic Minimoog synth, The Mini V – now Mini V4 –, has been “stripped back to try and be as pure as we can to the OG synth”. It now has a brand-new audio engine, polyphony, a Vintage knob, a new user interface, two modulators and keyboard expressivity.

The Wurli V – now Wurli V3 –, which is a recreation of the 1954-launched Rudolph Wurlitzer, has also been revamped. There’s a new updated physical model, new output circuit model, new GUI, new effects, advanced settings, a new hardware view and a pedal rig.

Alongside all of these updates and additions, are three new expansion packs of presets. Not many have been provided on these yet, but Arturia says they “cover a vast array of soundscapes, ranging from cinematic atmospheres to the timeless essence of urban soul and the cutting-edge sounds defining today’s electronic music genres”. Be sure to keep an eye on Arturia for details.

The Arturia V Collection X is available to buy for $643/£512.

Buy it at Plugin Boutique.