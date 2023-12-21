Arturia releases Efx REFRACT plugin – free for a limited time only

The Refract section can duplicate your input by up to eight stereo voices.

Arturia has today (21 December) launched a brand new stereo multi-effect plugin, Efx REFRACT, which is completely free until 4 January as a festive gift from the brand.

Efx REFRACT is described as having “versatility at its core”, utilising unison-based processing with a range of secondary effects and modulation options.

Its unison-based processing uses a method of multiplication, where the same sound or note is duplicated and played in parallel. An example of this provided by the brand is a string section in an orchestra, which earns its brilliant and moving sound due to many instruments playing at once. Unison replicates this for a chorus-like effect.

“Based on super unison architecture, Efx REFRACT delivers instantaneous size and character to your sound. Whether marking key moments or making sweeping transformations – bring any track to life with flare and multi-effect dispersion,” says Arturia in a press release.

The plugin’s Refract section can duplicate your input by up to eight stereo voices. The Refraction ‘Amount’ increasingly detunes and modulates each voice against one another to widen them for a thicker sound. There’s also five additional Mode FX (BandPass Filter, CombFilter, Bitcrusher, Distortion, and Harmonizer) which are added onto each Refracted voice and processed individually.

Users can also toy with the Sample & Hold LFO ‘Wave’ to create “choppy” modulations, or use the Sample & Glide tool to “keep the chaos but smooth it out”. You can also create shimmers and reverbs by utilising the Harmonizer and Comb Filter tools.

Back in October, Arturia released a “flagship” interface – AudioFuse 16Rig – to “challenge” the current interface market. The audio and MIDI interface was designed for hardware users wanting to connect and synchronise their whole setup. Arturia stated at its release that it features an “unmatched” variety of inputs, outputs, and creative features.

Find out more about Efx REFRACT at Arturia.