Apple’s AirPods Pro 2nd Gen boast lossless audio – but not for your iPhone

AirPods Pro 2 will launch on 22 September alongside the new Iphone 15 and the new Apple Watch

Apple has unveiled the second generation of its wireless AirPods Pro earphones, introducing USB-C charging, improvements in sound quality and advanced audio capabilities including lossless audio for Vision Pro headsets.

The USB‑C connector ensures seamless charging compatibility with various devices. You can even charge your AirPods by plugging them into any iPhone 15 model.

Additionally, these earbuds and their case boast an improved IP54 rating, augmenting dust resistance and rendering them suitable for a range of outdoor activities.

The new AirPods Pro 2 will also deliver support for 20-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio with ultra-low latency when paired with the forthcoming Apple Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, which was unveiled at WWDC23 in June.

Both the AirPods Pro and Vision Pro headset feature the H2 chip, offering fast speeds and uncompressed sound for immersive experiences.

Thanks to the iOS 17 update which was also revealed in June, AirPods 2 will also support Adaptive Audio, a dynamic mode combining Transparency mode with Active Noise Cancellation, automatically adjusting levels based on your surroundings.

In this vein, the new AirPods also include Conversation Awareness, which enhances the main speaker in a FaceTime or call and blocks out background speakers when other irrelevant voices are detected.

The second generation of AirPods Pro will be available in Apple stores alongside the iPhone 15 series and new Apple Watches on 22 September. They retail at £229.

Find out more at apple.com.