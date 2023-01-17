Apple launches new MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips

Apple has launched the next generation of its MacBook Pro laptops. ⁣ ⁣ The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models have M2 Pro and M2 Max chips and up to 96GB of RAM. They also feature upgraded HDMI 2.1 ports with 8K external display support and faster Wi-Fi. The new and improved MacBook Pro […]

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models have M2 Pro and M2 Max chips and up to 96GB of RAM. They also feature upgraded HDMI 2.1 ports with 8K external display support and faster Wi-Fi. The new and improved MacBook Pro also has the longest battery life ever in a Mac at 22 hours, according to the company.

Apple says that the new MacBook models enable creators to “work on scenes so large that PC laptops can’t even run them”, which is exciting news for music producers.

“MacBook Pro with Apple silicon has been a game changer, empowering pros to push the limits of their workflows while on the go and do things they never thought possible on a laptop,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Today the MacBook Pro gets even better. With faster performance, enhanced connectivity, and the longest battery life ever in a Mac, along with the best display in a laptop, there’s simply nothing else like it.”⁣

In May 2022, we reviewed Apple’s latest major product launch, the Apple Mac Studio, which also has features centred around creators. In it, we said, “The Mac has always been more than just a computer to creative users. It’s the heart of your workflow and something you’re proud to have on your desk rather than just a tool that does a job. The Mac Studio ticks all the right boxes when it comes to aesthetics but, more importantly, it’s a powerhouse where it matters, running as many tracks and plug-ins as you can throw at it without breaking a sweat.”

The new MacBook Pro models are available to order, with availability starting from 24 January. Find out more information at apple.com.