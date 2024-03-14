AlphaTheta Euphonia rotary DJ mixer is a digital/analogue hybrid with Rupert Neve Designs components

The brand claims its first-ever rotary mixer will give you a sound that’s “never been heard before” in a DJ mixer.

AlphaTheta, previously known as Pioneer DJ, has released a rotary DJ mixer for the first time in its 30-year history. The Euphonia is a seriously luxe mixer combining digital and analogue technology, including a transformer circuit from Rupert Neve Designs that AlphaTheta promises “enhances harmonics in your music to create an energetic and polished sound.”

The Euphonia is the first DJ mixer with the new AlphaTheta logo stamped on it. And it seems like it’s built to last — we checked it ahead of release and can confirm that it feels like a truly well-considered design. AlphaTheta says that “after extensive testing, the perfect knob sizes were chosen…the rotary faders feature a carefully developed design.

“You’ll notice a difference in the feel of the knobs when you turn them at different speeds. A higher load is applied when you turn a knob slowly for delicate fine-tuning and a lower load is applied when you turn a knob quickly to instantly reach your intended volume level.”

According to AlphaTheta, the Euphonia combines analogue and digital to boast a sound that’s “never been heard before”. It uses 32-bit A/D and D/A converters plus a 96kHz/64-bit floating point mixing processor thanks to digital signal processing tech. The audio passes through the transformer circuit co-designed by Rupert Neve Designs — the maker of some of the most coveted analogue gear and mixing desks on the market right now.

The custom-made transformer circuit introduces third-order harmonics to bring a “glossy and energetic sound that’s smoother for mixing,” says AlphaTheta.

For mixing, you can use the “next-generation” 3Band Master Isolator for precise control over sound shaping. Meanwhile, a Boost Level will increase the volume of each frequency band depending on the setting you select; +12dB is for dynamic performances, +6dB for sound quality adjustments, and +0dB for spatial effects without any boost.

The Energy Visualizer is the display in the top right of the mixer, which sports AlphaTheta’s spin on a traditional VU meter, the Mix Level Meter. This shows a level needle per channel, giving you a quick glance at all levels at the same time. A Spectrum Analyzer also lets you keep an eye on the Euphonia’s spectral output.

A built-in digital effects section lets you apply delay, tape echo, echo verb, reverb, shimmer and a high-pass filter to get even more creative with your mixing.

The catch? Probably the price. At $3,799/£3,249/€3,799, this falls well outside the budget of hobbyist mixers and it’s a pretty big workflow change for pro DJs used to AlphaTheta/Pioneer DJ’s four-channel fader mixers such as the DJM-A9. This is definitely a niche mixer suited to DJs who are deeply passionate about sound quality and precise blending.

But, who knows, you may well see this pop up in your local hi-fi bar and maybe even some clubs.

Learn more at alphatheta.