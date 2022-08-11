ALM Busy Circuits releases the ASQ-1, a compact multi-mode sequencer inspired by Roland’s SH-101

The release is one of the first to combine note sequencing and drum triggering modules all into one petite unit.

UK-based audio electronics company ALM Busy Circuits has released the ASQ-1, a multi-mode Eurorack sequencer. Following the lead of the monumental Roland SH-101, the device is ideal for producers seeking a vast selection of modules that won’t take up a lot of real estate.

Initially teased at Superbooth 2022 earlier this year, the long-awaited ASQ-1 is now officially available and is primed for injecting time, space and countless more possibilities into your creations.

A compact design, the new Eurorack unit brings note sequencing and drum triggering technology together in a single module. Entitled the Multi-mode, the ASQ-1 is able to precisely sequence two CV/GATE and four trigger patterns simultaneously, as well as perform a perfectly synchronised quantisation of external CV signals.

What’s more, the structuring of the new unit openly draws parallels to the classic SH-101 programme, making it both more familiar for users and embedding the ever-popular step-time note entry, but with the added addition of a turbo.

Relatively compact in size, ALM Busy Circuits appears to be marketing the ASQ-1 as generating a diverse array of sounds, without taking up an abundance of space. Other features include the classic approach to drum machine pattern editing through sporting mechanical, computer-style keys, the choice to use either internal or external clocking (with optional internal divisions on offer) and a USB-C port, making it easier than ever to install updates and back-up data.

Using the computer-style keys on offer, users can easily adjust and programme their pattern position, as well as the step information, length and clock division of their sequencers. Further, straightforward key combinations can be used to control any additional parameters and all creations can be saved to the device.

The ASQ-1 is available now for $365. Find out more on ALM Busy Circuits’ website.