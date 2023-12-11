Algoriddim launches major free update for djay app with improved stem separation from AudioShake

Algoriddim has launched a major update for its djay music app – djay Pro 5 – offering improved source separation technology with a little help with AI from AudioShake.

The update is free for existing djay users across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. It also includes new Crossfader Fusion technology, for seamless track morphing, and Fluid Beatgrid, a beat and tempo matching engine.

Algoriddim originally introduced its Neural Mix tech in 2020, which allowed DJs to isolate individual instruments and vocals of any song in real time. Newly updated within djay Pro 5, Algoriddim and AudioShake’s developments mean Neural Mix will now deliver clearer vocals, “perfectly” separated instruments, and snappy drums with improved performance, allowing it to even run on mobile devices.

Its Crossfader Fusion now provides a collection of transition presets with “smart behaviours” and “finely-tuned” automation curves. The brand says it adds an extra layer of control, enabling smooth blending or dramatic changes in sound.

Additionally, Algoriddim’s new Fluid Beatgrid can instantly analyse and predict the structure of any song. It follows every tempo fluctuation and interruption in the beat, and automatically adjusts to varying tempo and rhythmic changes.

Further to these features, djay Pro 5 brings a UI refresh and the introduction of a brand new Starter Mode for new users, offering a streamlined layout without sacrificing its performance tools. According to a press release, the latest features in djay Pro were developed in collaboration with top-tier artists such as World DJ Champion and turntablist, DJ Angelo.

“We’re excited to introduce djay Pro 5, a significant update that marks a new chapter in the evolution of music mixing,” says Karim Morsy, CEO of Algoriddim. “Collaborating with AudioShake has been an absolute pleasure. Combining our unique expertise enabled us to develop exclusive new DJ technologies and elevate Neural Mix to an unprecedented level of quality and performance. The transformation of the crossfader, coupled with cutting-edge beat detection, create a DJing experience like never before.”

Jessica Powell, CEO of AudioShake, adds: “Fitting large AI models onto devices, in real-time, and without a loss in quality, is a big technical challenge – one made particularly difficult with audio, where the sound needs to be separated in high resolution. We’re thrilled to partner with Algoriddim to bring our industry-leading stem separation technology to the rich functionality of the djay platform.”

The standard version of djay is available for free via the App Store. The optional pro subscription is available for £6.99 per month, or £48.99 per year. Find out more at Algoriddim.