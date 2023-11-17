Synth East festival returns in 2024 — here are the acts involved

Attendees can chat with synth makers, visit workshops and enjoy “improvised” performances by local artists over the three-day event.

Synth East, the festival of all things synth and modular in Norwich, is set to return in 2024 following a successful sold-out event this year.

Taking place on the weekend of 23-25 February, Synth East 2024 is brought to you by the Norwich Arts Centre, Electronic Sound Magazine and Molten Modular.

The all new Friday evening Synth East event is curated by Electronic Sound Magazine and kicks off with the UK premiere of a documentary on electronic musician Morton Subotnick, known affectionately as the Father of Techno. The film, titled Subotnick, Portrait of an Electronic Music Pioneer, is brought to us by Waveshaper Media, the team behind the 2014 documentary, I Dream of Wires.

After the film, we have writer and musician Adam Buxton in conversation with Synth East alumni Steve Davis, and the evening wraps up with an ambient set from modular musician Luke Sanger.

The show begins proper on Saturday with dozens of manufacturers filling the Arts Centre with synths and modulars; Attendees will be able to chat with gear makers and enjoy personal demonstrations of the latest tech in the auditorium. We’ll also be having epic performances from local artists like Hardwired and Tristan Burfield all throughout the day.

Saturday night also sees 80s synth legends Blancmange taking the stage, supported by electronic music duo Ultramarine, and Robin “Molten Modular” Vincent in the warm up slot.

On Sunday, you can attend Eurorack DIY workshops presented by Befaco and Thonk. They will be held at Electronic Sound HQ at Capital House over a few hours. The idea is that you buy a ticket for the workshop and then order the kit that you hope to build directly with Befaco or Thonk.

Tickets are available for each Synth East event separately, though there’s a discount if you purchase the Saturday Expo and evening gig together.

More information is available at SynthEast.