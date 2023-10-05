Want to DJ in Fabric? Pioneer DJ’s free workshop gives you the chance

Coinciding with Black History Month, the workshop encourages “budding black DJs and persons from all communities of colour to take part”.

AlphaPheta’s Pioneer DJ and Fabric nightclub are launching a DJ workshop in partnership with KISS FM DJ, Esi.

The free Start from Scratch workshop, taking place on 18 October at Fabric nightclub in London, “encourages budding black DJs and persons from all communities of colour to take part”, says Pioneer DJ. It will also “celebrate Black History Month and the contributions and achievements of black DJs around the world and throughout history”.

Start from Scratch welcomes both newcomers to the DJing scene and those looking to refine their skills. Participants can look forward to a comprehensive introduction to DJing, offering valuable insights into the electronic music industry.

Led by acclaimed artists, DJ schools, and Pioneer DJ product experts, the workshop is set to provide you with hands-on experience with Pioneer DJ’s latest gear. Attendees will have the chance to explore the fundamentals of DJing during this two-hour session and even try their hand at it.

In addition to the invaluable knowledge gained, all workshop participants will receive a complimentary 3-month license for Virtuoso, an online educational platform.

The workshop will be hosted by DJ Esi, whose career includes features on prominent broadcasters like No Signal, BBC 1Xtra, and Capital Xtra. Her residency at KISS Fresh Breakfast showcases her passion for championing black artists. Beyond radio, Esi has graced iconic stages at events like Wireless Festival and Kokom and has performed for global stars like Megan Thee Stallion.

On the event, she said, “I’m really excited to be a part of this for Pioneer DJ and Black History Month. Pioneer DJ is such an integral brand for DJs, and I loved being able to take part in the last session, meeting everyone who wanted to take their passion with music and DJ’ing seriously.”

The Start from Scratch workshop will take place at Fabric nightclub in Farringdon on 18 October. Sign up at partiful.com.