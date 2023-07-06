Mary Anne Hobbs to host ‘ALL QUEENS’ stage at Field Day with 100% female, trans & non-binary lineup

The festival is headlined by Aphex Twin and takes place on 19 August at Victoria Park in London

Field Day has announced that legendary BBC Radio 6 DJ Mary Anne Hobbs will curate a stage at this year’s festival promoting female, non-binary and trans artists.

The stage will be called ALL QUEENS. It’s set to host techno artist Anastasia Kristensen, alongside upcoming acclaimed DJ Chloé Robinson with Effy, Deena Abdelwahed, house, garage and jazz newcomer Ella Knight, quest_onmarq and Yunè Pinku.

The festival has also announced new additions to the lineup: Love Remain, Gazzi, and Art School Girlfriend will now also join in the proceedings, alongside a wealth of artists showcasing many facets of leftfield electronic music.

The intention behind the lineup is to celebrate female, non-binary and trans artists, but also to highlight the imbalance in gender balance in the music industry. In a recent feature with MusicTech, Emily Lazar, Pops Roberts, Annie Rew Shaw and Lizzy Ellis discussed the issues highlighted by the recent Fix The Mix report.

Many female and non-binary DJs will play throughout the day and a DJ who knows a lot about performing live is Klaudia Gawlas. She recently gave MusicTech a rundown of her essential tips for preparing a DJ set, writing about how to find music, supporting new artists, and organising tracks.

On 19 August at Victoria Park in London, Field Day will be headlined by IDM icon Aphex Twin. The Avril 14th star is booked to play live alongside Bonobo, Arca, Fever Ray, Jayda G, TSHA and many more.

Aphex Twin’s headline performance will take place shortly before the release of Aphex Twin’s first EP in five years, Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760, on 28 July. You can listen to the first single from the release, Blackbox Life Recorder 21f below.

To buy tickets to Field Day 2023, head to fielddayfestivals.com.