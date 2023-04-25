First multi-day vinyl festival, Haarlem Vinyl Festival announces lineup
The event will feature the likes of DeWolff, Joris Voorn, Jungle by Night and more
Image: Yoshiyoshi Hirokawa / Getty Images
Music lovers and vinyl enthusiasts alike are in for a treat as the Haarlem Vinyl Festival announces its first selection of artists.
Set to take place between 29 September to 1 October, the world’s first multi-day vinyl festival will be held at the music venues Patronaat and PHIL in the Dutch city of Haarlem, and is expected to welcome a total of at least 15,000 visitors.
The likes of DeWolff, Joris Voorn, Jungle by Night, Naaz, Selah Sue, Bertolf, Them Two The Gotcha! Crew and Yin Yin will be making an appearance on stage during the three-day program. There will also be plenty of space for all things vinyl in the form of a conference, talks and interviews, listening sessions, live podcasts, vinyl auctions and more.
In addition, the festival will feature a large open-air record fair in collaboration with Europe’s largest organisation Record Planet, where visitors can find old and new gems.
Tickets begin at €35 and will go on sale on Friday, 21 April via haarlemvinylfestival.com
More information on the event will be announced soon.
