VNCCII on how the Prophet-6 keeps her in a creative flow: “Sometimes you just want to get away from the computer”

“It’d be cool if it could talk to me, though. It might give me some ideas.”

Sami Tauber, the human behind musical AI avatar VNCCII, has revealed she would take along Sequential’s Prophet-6 to her dream studio 500 years in the future to avoid plugin burnout.

READ MORE: VNCCII wants a Dolby Atmos Genelec system for her dream studio

On MusicTech’s My Forever Studio podcast, which is in partnership with Audient, VNCCII shared that she would take a Prophet-6 along with her as a time capsule for the future in her dream studio, 500 years from now.

Sequential’s Prophet-6 was built as a tribute to iconic poly synth, the Prophet-5, which was manufactured in the 1970s and 80s. As the classic tones offered by the Prophet line up are still so loved today, why would you not take them with you into the distant future too?

“I love synths, hardware synths, so even though it’s in the future I’d still take it with me – I’d take my Prophet-6,” VNCCII said. “I feel like it’d be like a museum piece, it’d be cool if it could talk to me, though. It might give me some ideas.”

Though she wouldn’t mind co-creating with “an intelligent”, futurised Prophet, the real reason behind VNCCII’s love for the synth is because working with something physical aside from her computer is what keeps her in a flow state when producing music.

“I am a plugin girl and I love software synths. I can make anything and Ableton is great, but sometimes you just want to get away from the computer and just touch things and be tactile. It’s almost like your mind goes into a flow state,” she explained.

“Even though everything’s intelligent in the future and everything could be in the box, sometimes you need to have that physical experience that’s immersive of having those hardware synths to play with.”

Check out the full episode below to hear more about the gear she would pick out for her Forever Studio space: