Speakers announced for GearFest UK 2023

Expect new product releases, demonstrations and panel talks on subjects from work-life balance in the studio to AI in music

GearFest UK has confirmed who will be speaking at this year’s event.

The music studio equipment show, in association with Sound On Sound, is making its return to London’s Tileyard this weekend (15th-16th July), and the event will see exhibitors show off their new product releases and deliver demonstrations and panel talks, while guests may have the chance to try out the latest gear for themselves.

Brands making an appearance at GearFest include Ableton, Sontronics, Audient, Teenage Engineering, Neve, Genelec, Arturia, Eventide, Rupert Neve Designs, Bitwig, PMC, Kurzweil, Dynaudio, Origin Effects, Rode, Sonnox, Focal, RME, IsoAcoustics, Universal Audio, Moog, Vanguard Microphones, Spitfire Audio, Steinberg, Imperative Audio, ACS Custom, Eventide and many more.

The huge variety of talks include sessions on topics such as the art of mixing, work-life balance in the studio and AI in music.

Tickets are priced at £10 for the Saturday, £8 for the Sunday and £12 for the entire weekend – you can buy yours at GearFest UK.

Dolby Atmos will also be setting up a studio for an exclusive playback session, so guests can hear the Atmos experience for themselves in a studio environment.

The speaker schedule is as follows:

Saturday 15th July

12pm – Stan Kybert, ‘Everything you wanted to know about Dolby Atmos but were afraid to ask’

​1pm – Wez Saunders & Allan Nicholl (Kid Fonque), ‘Running a label in 2023’

2pm – Ian Shepherd and guests, ‘Dynamic range in the streaming era’

3pm – Q&A with Sound On Sound’s Paul White and Hugh Robjohns

4pm – Kevin Paul and guests, ‘The Art of Mixing’

Sunday 16th July

12pm – Jack Ruston and guests, ‘Balancing work and life in the studio’

1pm – ‘AI and music’

2pm – David Kosten; ‘Tubular Bells revisited’

3pm – Prash Mistry, ‘Hybrid mixing and mastering’

4pm – Tom Lewis, ‘East coast and west coast synthesis’