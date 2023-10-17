Death Grips abandon Arkansas show after fans throw objects at them

Vocalist MC Ride had apparently left the stage twice already after fans had thrown glow sticks and phones at the band.

IDM band Death Grips were forced to cut a show short in Arkansas on Friday after fans threw objects at them.

The gig took place at JJ’s Live in Fayetteville on 13 October. The band, according to NME, had four songs left to play when they decided to abandon the show. Death Grips’ lead vocalist MC Ride had apparently already left the stage twice while performing 25 songs.

One Reddit user recounted what they saw at the gig, writing, “Someone threw a phone at them and Ride threw the mic on the ground and walked off and back. Someone threw a glow stick that hit him in the chest and he walked off, back and waiting for more. Another glow stick was thrown and they left. Fair is fair.”

This video below, posted to Reddit, shows the moment the band left the stage:

One X user makes the quite valid point that “If [fans] were moshing like [they’re] supposed to this wouldn’t happen”. They go on to write, “I just don’t understand how you can be a fan of an artist, pay a really stupid amount of money to a scalper to go see them, and then show up and just whip shit at the stage? You didn’t need to pay 500 dollars to throw shit at people you can do that to your loved ones for free.”

i just dont understand how you can be a fan of an artist, pay a really stupid amount of money to a scalper to go see them, and then show up and just. whip shit at the stage ??? you didnt need to pay 500 dollars to throw shit at people you can do that to your loved ones for free — Rodney (@SkinnyTuna) October 14, 2023

The band are the latest to be the victim of a worrying trend of fans throwing objects at acts during gigs. Nicki Minaj, Drake, Beyoncé, Harry Styles, P!nk, Bebe Rexha and Kelsea Ballerini have all had items pelted at them so far in 2023, with Bebe Rexha even sustaining an injury requiring stitches following her incident.

Artists are starting to address this strange habit of throwing items at acts during performances. In July, Adele said at her Las Vegas residency, “I’ll fucking dare you to throw something at me and I’ll fucking kill you.”

Billie Eilish weighed in on the trend recently, telling The Hollywood Reporter during the Barbie movie premiere, “People just get excited and it can be dangerous. I have mixed feelings about it, because when you’re up there it blows. But you know it’s out of love and they’re just trying to give you something.”

