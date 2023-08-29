Man reported missing after Boomtown found safe and well

“He has been through a massive ordeal, and we are just so happy that he is safe,” his relative said

A man who was reported missing following Boomtown Fair earlier this month has now been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

Cameron Crowhurst, aged 31 and from Birmingham, disappeared after attending the music festival in Hampshire’s South Downs. It was known that he left the festival a day early on Saturday, August 12 after losing his phone, and he had last been seen at Basingstoke rail station boarding a train to Bournemouth at around 7pm on August 13.

His disappearance prompted appeals from his family, who placed posters around Winchester city centre in the hopes someone would recognised him. It was believed that he had travelled there to pick up his belongings.

Now, Birmingham Police has confirmed that Crowhurst has been found, nearly two weeks after he was last seen. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the force wrote: “We have some wonderful news to bring you. Missing Cameron has been found safe and well. We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal. We really do appreciate it.”

#FOUND | We have some wonderful news to bring you.

Missing Cameron has been found safe and well.

We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal.

We really do appreciate it.

ITV reports that a relative also confirmed on Thursday that Crowhurst had been found safe.

Posting on social media, they shared: “Cameron has been found safe. Thank you everyone who has helped in the search for Cameron.”

“I had a random Facebook message request from someone saying ‘Call me I’m with Cam’. I didn’t believe it until I heard his voice. But he is safe and well. He has been through a massive ordeal, and we are just so happy that he is safe.”