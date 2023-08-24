Man missing after Boomtown as police and family share appeal

31-year-old Cameron Crowther is believed to have caught the train from Basingstoke to Bournemouth on 13 August.

A 31-year-old man is missing after attending the Boomtown Fair festival in Hampshire earlier this month, with police and family appealing for his safe return.

Cameron Crowther went to the festival, which ran from August 9 to 13 this month, and police have shared a photo on social media.

#MISSING | We need your help to find Cameron who has gone #missing from #Birmingham. The 31-year-old is 5ft 9ins tall and is known to have also recently travelled to Hampshire. Anyone with information is asked to contact us via 999 and quote PID: 441705. pic.twitter.com/vG0O5lfVmd — Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) August 16, 2023

The 5 foot 9 festivalgoer has been described by his mother as mild-mannered in conversation but funny and charismatic. He has a beard and fair skin, and wears glasses.

He arrived at the festival on the 9th, and left on the 12th after losing his phone. The police picked him up on the M3 and took him to Basingstoke railway station, and it’s thought he travelled on to Bournemouth on the 13th.

His family believe he may have travelled to Winchester to pick up his belongings, and think he may still be in the area. They’re appealing for anybody who was on the 19:11 train from Basingstoke to Bournemouth to come forward if they have any information that could help. And, they’ve asked anyone with dashcam footage or doorbell cameras to get in touch with the police.

Crowther had a coach ticket from Boomtown to Birmingham, but it’s unknown whether he used it. He’d been to Boomtown previously, but this was his first time going alone.

Birmingham Police have asked anyone with potential information to contact them via 999 and quote PID: 441705. They’ve also shared some additional photos of Crowther on Twitter.

#MISSING | We have some new photos of Cameron as the search continues to find him. Cameron has gone missing from #Birmingham. The 31-year-old was last seen in #Basingstoke. Anyone with information is asked to contact us via 999 and quote PID: 441705. https://t.co/a3bwAPjr59 pic.twitter.com/pbWtr6m2N5 — Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) August 18, 2023

His mother, Jacqueline Bird, told ITV: “I’ve been calling him every day to contact me, and on the Monday morning, I was waiting for him to come home. He didn’t come home.”