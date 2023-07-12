Disclosure’s new album, ALCHEMY, will feature no samples or collaborations

“We’re no longer signed to a major record label. We’re not going to tour this record. We can do whatever we like and be super creative.”

British electronic music duo Disclosure have announced their fourth album, ALCHEMY, with a release date of this Friday (14 July).

Taking to Instagram to reveal the news, brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence shared the album artwork and track listing.

Following their departure from Capitol Records, the pair are releasing ALCHEMY through Apollo Records – their own imprint – in partnership with AWAL. Looking at the track list below, you’ll notice that there are no collaborations on this album, unlike previous records that have featured the likes of The Weeknd, Miguel and London Grammar. They’re also avoiding the use of any samples on this album.

In a statement, they say: “This record is a celebration of us feeling liberated right now. We’re no longer signed to a major record label. We’re not going to tour this record. We can do whatever we like and be super creative.”

The new album reportedly boasts plenty of Howard Lawrence’s vocals, with production aficionado Guy Lawrence supposedly creating “everything from jungle breaks and trance-like supersaw synth riffs to rapid tempo four-to-the-floor club tracks.”

In the post, which you can see below, Disclosure said “We love you all & thank you for the years of support. We’re just getting started.”

Tracks on ALCHEMY are as follows:

Looking For Love Simply Won’t Do Higher Than Ever Before A Little Bit Go The Distance Someday… We Were In Love Sun Showers Purity Brown Eyes Talk On The Phone

This week, Disclosure will play two shows in London. The first is a free party tomorrow, Thursday 13 July, at a yet-to-be-named location. On Friday, they’ll play at The Cause, which has already sold out of its pre-sale tickets – there will be some available on the door, though.

You can pre-save ALCHEMY at disclosure.ffm.to.