We’re giving away a pair of KRK GoAux 3 monitors worth $349

What’s your monitor setup looking like right now? Due an upgrade? On the hunt for your first ever pair? Need an extra set? Whatever your sonic situation is, we can help.

READ MORE: Best speakers to buy in 2023: 11 best small studio monitors

KRK’s GoAux series, comprised of the GoAux 3 (with a 3-inch woofer) and the GoAux 4, (with a 4-inch woofer), was launched in October 2022. We’re giving away the GoAux 3 to one lucky MusicTech reader, so long as they can answer just one question.

Both models are incredibly portable, offering remarkable sound quality and performance given their compact size, with the GoAux 3 boasting a frequency range of ​​60 Hz – 22 kHz. They also have cool customisation options that are user-friendly and take away unnecessary complexity.

The GoAux 3 features convenient Bluetooth connectivity and plug in and play funcitonality, making it a brilliant solution for those making music on the move. They come with a practical nylon carrying bag that accommodates both the monitors and the handy adjustable stands provided, along with any additional cables you may need.

In our review of the GoAux series, we wrote: “Unzipping the plush KRK-branded carry case reveals a stylish pair of monitors that seem built to last and are ready for action,”

“The grilles protecting the drivers are sturdy, while the main rotary control on the front isn’t at all wobbly. Aside from a difference in construction materials, the overall build quality reminds us of the popular (and more expensive) Genelec 8020s – another popular choice for monitoring on location.

“KRK proves that accurate monitoring on the go is indeed possible, all at a reasonable price.”

To have a chance at getting your hands on the GoAux 3 monitor by KRK, you simply need to answer the question below and subscribe to the MusicTech newsletter for more news, reviews, interviews, guides, and giveaways.