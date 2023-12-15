Bitwig and Orchestral Tools launch free sound package with “high-quality brass samples”

Orchestral Brass comes as the third instalment in the Orchestral Tools Collection.

Bitwig and Orchestral Tools have released a free sound package packed with �“high-quality brass samples”.

With its diverse, dynamic palette of rich brass tones, timbres and articulation, the package is set to change the game in terms of digital brass digital sampling.

The broad range will include a wide range of solitary samples to dense ensemble sonics, as well as allowing users to freely combine the diverse selection of sounds; musicians will have the ability to toy with distinctive trumpet and horn sections, layer up trombone and tuba combos, or go all-out with the full force of the entire brass section.

Brass, Trumpet and Horn, and Trombone Ensemble and Tuba recordings will all offer sustained, staccato and marcato samples, with Brass also allowing for sustained soft, muted-sustained and muted-staccato options. The package comes with 18 presents, and eight remix presents for easy manipulation.

Every effort was made to replicate the true colour of each instrument, capturing each instrumental nuance, with natural volume balancing across all instruments to allow ultimate flexibility.

The Orchestral Brass package comes as the third release in the Orchestral Tools Collection specifically optimised for the Bitwig’s Sampler tool, following on from the Orchestral Strings and Orchestral Woodwinds packages respectively.

Orchestral Brass is available to download via the Packages tab within the DAW’s Dashboard, and is free for anyone with an active Bitwig Studio Upgrade plan. It requires 3.7GB of disk space.

For more information, head to Bitwig.