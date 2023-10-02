BandLab rolls out new Airbit integration, allowing producers to share their beats with a far wider pool of creators

Starting today (Monday 2 October), BandLab has begun rolling out new integrations with Airbit, the leading global beat marketplace it acquired back in February.

Users can now embed their beats directly in Bandlab posts from Airbit, allowing them to amplify their beats to a broader audience. Additionally, they can now benefit from BandLab Boost to promote their posts to trending feeds, meaning they can better tap into BandLab’s community of over 60 million creators.

“With a unified commitment to amplifying the reach and potential of music creators, this collaboration not only enhances the connection between beat creation, sharing, and promotion but also bridges the gap between sellers and buyers,” BandLab says.

Aside from native embeds on BandLab, Airbit users can now natively “Share to BandLab” any beat on Airbit’s catalogue of over 1 million beats which are available to licence or purchase.

Once this option is clicked, BandLab opens with the beat already embedded in a new post, resulting in a seamless process for producers looking to promote their creations.

As BandLab explains, native embeds are only available on web upon initial release, with mobile compatibility coming in future releases.

Last month, Airbit eliminated marketplace commissions, enhanced its free Basic plan, and made it possible for users to register with and log into Airbit using their BandLab account.

“Our goal has always been to empower creators by providing tools to amplify their voice and vision,” says Meng Ru Kuok, CEO & Co-founder of BandLab Technologies.

“This is just another step in bringing Airbit’s expansive beat marketplace to BandLab’s passionate community and a testament to our dedication to creating a seamless and rich ecosystem for creators worldwide.”

Wasim Khamlichi, CEO & Founder at Airbit, adds, “This is a monumental step for both Airbit and BandLab. Our objective remains clear as we continue to integrate – providing creators a platform where their work gets the spotlight it deserves.”

Airbit, which has over 800,000 users worldwide, has so far seen over 2 million beats sold, with producers collectively earning more than $50 million to date.

BandLab acquired the company earlier this year, in a union that was followed by a successful $25 million Series B1 funding round that raised BandLab’s valuation to $425 million post-money.

For more information, head to BandLab