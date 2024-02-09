Baby Audio’s new physical modelling synth plugin, Atoms, “constantly shifts and regenerates like a natural organism”

“At its heart, Atoms is like a bowed string instrument created in a science lab, living and breathing with a mind of its own.”

Baby Audio has released a new physical modelling synth plugin, Atoms, which can be used to produce both “otherworldly” and “organic” sounds.

Modelled on the behaviour of real-life instruments, Atoms consists of six main parameters – Chaos, Force, Drive, Order, Overtones and Filter – that can be automated with a series of motion options, in order to create soundscapes that are “constantly shifting and regenerating, like a natural organism”. There are also options to randomise the parameters and the choice to lock parameters from changing.

The bottom panel of the synth, which controls things such as attack, release, modulation, space and more can be used to further sculpt the sounds.

“Nothing in the natural world is ever truly static,” Baby Audio says. “Physical modelling mimics this by generating sounds with the same organic fluctuations as acoustic instruments.”

The brand goes on to explain that the plugin uses features that are “deep enough to explore the outer bounds of sound design, yet so simple that you can easily mangle, shape and create”.

“At its heart, Atoms is like a bowed string instrument created in a science lab, living and breathing with a mind of its own,” Baby Audio says. “It’s capable of everything from sci-fi ambience to naturalistic string sounds. Since Atoms is based on a virtual acoustic structure, you can think of it like an evolution of a traditional musical instrument.”

You can buy the synth on Plugin Boutique and watch the synth in action below:

Atoms is available now for $59. For more information, head to Baby Audio.