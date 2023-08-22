TSHA’s live band brings the sunshine to Field Day 2023

For her fifth live performance show ever, TSHA keeps it cool, adding another dimension to the bangers we’ve come to know and love

2023’s edition of Victoria Park’s Field Day festival, is full to the brim with cutting-edge names in electronic music, including Aphex Twin, Elkka, Chloé Robinson, Mount Kimbie, and Bonobo. There’s one ultra-talented act that perhaps has more pressure on her shoulders than most: TSHA playing live.

With her four-piece band hitting the stage for just the fifth time ever at 4.30 pm, crowds wander past SBTRKT at the North Arena, gathering at The West Stage. It’s all in anticipation of the intriguing creator of Capricorn Sun, the debut album that awarded the London-based producer MusicTech’s Producer Of The Year award in 2022.

The band – Joe Clegg on drums, Simon Francis on synth and keys, and the incredible Clementine Douglas on vocals – stand ready around the Diplo collaborator. She spritely greets the crowd in a jet-blue sleeveless cardigan and swings her massive bass guitar around her neck.

Against a backdrop of a darker, more experimental lineup featuring acts such as Aphex Twin, Arca, and Fever Ray, TSHA’s set is a ray of sunshine that breaks through at Field Day 2023. The sun’s appearance perfectly complements her uplifting performance, which includes warm electronic sounds laced with breaks, delightful vocals and sharp synth riffs. Her dramatic track, Giving Up, for example, cuts through the noise of the crowd even in this outdoor setting. The blend of high-end synth sounds and a serious, bulging bassline catches everyone’s attention.

Behind TSHA, visuals spark to life – visuals that embody her compelling character fans have come to adore. They show Felicity Marshall’s animated flowers and figures from the artwork for TSHA’s 2021 singles, OnlyL and the astonishing Power.

These visuals change into a series of floating star constellations. Then, the massive LED screen suddenly turns green. “The visuals aren’t working!” TSHA tells the crowd in a slight panic. No one is too fussed, however, as the soothing blend of synths and organic instruments is received well by the colourful crowd. “So many cool shirts in the audience right now!” shouts Clementine Douglas. We see one t-shirt that simply reads ‘every girl should be a DJ’.

Amidst the festival’s great visuals and sunny vibes, TSHA’s live band arrangement stands out as a significant moment for her. The dynamics of the setup add an intriguing layer to her music. She plays the 303 acid bassline-infused Sister, which she tells the crowd is dedicated to her new half-sister whom she met for the first time recently. Another huge moment of TSHA’s debut album, the breaks-y Kissing In The Shadows, is, as Douglas says, “her favourite TSHA song to sing”.

At the end of the set, the energetic, synth-flecked leftfield house track, OnlyL, gets people bouncing. A wave of pink confetti streamers erupt into the audience and seem to hang in the air, before slowly floating down and coating the audience. It’s a lovely moment, as everyone, mummified, attempts to de-tangle themselves from the long strips of pink paper. TSHA and her band thank the buzzed crowd and head off stage.

Later, we see TSHA chatting to Bonobo, eating a bag of crisps – job done. Although this was a successful festival live show, you wouldn’t blame TSHA for being nervous. She was, however, incredibly relaxed throughout, probably thanks to the receptive crowd.

Quietly taking in the moment, she watches Jon Hopkins’ fantastic performance from the crowd. We’re sure, however, that her mind is elsewhere – thinking of the next time she can get on stage and do it all over again. Well, we’ll be there, front and centre for this future star.

