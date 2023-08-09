“You know it’s gonna make better songs than you. It’s Super Mario Bros. right now – we ain’t even got to Call of Duty yet”: will.i.am on the future of AI in music

The subject of AI is virtually inescapable these days, and it’s becoming an increasingly prevalent topic of debate in the music world.

Producers and artists far and wide have offered their opinions on the emerging tech, with David Guetta casting an optimistic view on whether it will lead to the surpassing of human musicians: “If you have terrible taste, your music is still gonna be terrible, even with AI”.

Elsewhere, gear reviewer Cucko recently said artificial intelligence is a “reminder of how important it is to take your artistry seriously”.

Now, Black Eyed Peas’ will.i.am has offered his opinion, reminding people that as incredible as the tech might seem now, it’s still only in its infancy.

“If you’re a marketer, if you’re an artist that works for a brand, if you’re an agency that works for brands – this technology is gonna give super creatives agency,” he says in a new conversation on the Diary of a CEO podcast. “So why do they need agencies?”

“Just the vast transformation – and for hyper creatives, now they just need a new tool to help them birth stuff. It’s a new renaissance.

“It’s the ultimate dream if you’re preparing. A section of the world whose problems have always been ignored [can] now go out and solve those problems with this tool.”

He continues: “Are you using this tool to make songs? You know it’s gonna make better songs than you. It’s Pac-Man right now, we ain’t even got to Halo. We’re in freakin’ Super Mario Bros., we ain’t even got to Call of Duty yet. This thing’s gonna make better songs than you soon, bro.”

Watch the full show below.