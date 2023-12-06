SRM Sounds launches new plugin based on producer Max Richter’s own Steinway Model D Spirio | r

It has an introductory price of £119 until 31 January 2024, after which it will be £149.

SRM Sounds are set to release a unique series of virtual instruments for Native Instruments’ Kontakt software – and the first plugin to be shared with the world, The Max Richter Piano plugin, will allow creatives to harness a sound close to the composer’s heart.

Recorded at his countryside studio, Studio Richter Mahr, The Max Richter Piano plugin is built around the sound of Richter’s own Steinway Model D Spirio | r. Comprised of ten dynamic layers spanning from ppp to mf, five layers of round-robins, two varieties of reverb, the plugin is set to replicate every intricate sonic detail of Richter’s grand.

Every effort was made to accurately capture and sample the grand’s natural, full-bodied sound. With three microphones set up per instrument, the library promises to emulate even the softest of piano tones. It’s also equipped with action, dampers and pedal volume control.

“For composers, sound is an incredibly personal and emotional thing,” Richter explains. “For many of us, the experience of falling in love with the physical and tactile aspects of sound is what got us into music in the first place, so working with sounds that aren’t quite right is really disturbing.”

“Therefore, we decided to make our own Kontakt instrument collection, using the wonderful acoustics and technical resources of Studio Richter Mahr. These instruments have the colours that I love to use to tell the stories I want to tell,” he ays.

“Just like a real acoustic piano, this instrument has its own properties; it is not an ‘everything piano’,” Richter continues. “You wouldn’t perform Prokofiev on a piano that had been set up for Mozart, and the same applies here.”

Created in partnership with ex-Spitfire Audio CEO Will Evans and his new studio Song Athletics, the plugin will truly bring the digital piano to life.

“Max has a unique and revered relationship with sound,” Will Evans comments. “To collaborate with him and Studio Richter Mahr is a real privilege, and I’m excited to help share these inspiring instruments with the world.”

The Max Richter Piano plugin is currently available on SRM Sounds, with an introductory price of £119 until 31 January 2024, after which it will be £149.

For more info, head to SRM Sounds.