Sony launches new flagship earbuds – and touts them as its “best ever”

The buds feature the brand’s “biggest ever step forward in noise cancelling”

Sony has debuted a new flagship pair of WF-1000XM5 ANC earbuds.

Launching on 4 August, the new earbuds feature the brand’s “biggest ever step forward in noise cancelling”. There are three mics on each earbud, including dual feedback mics, which improve low-frequency cancellation performance.

They also have Sony’s new Integrated Processor V2 at the helm, which “unlocks the potential of the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN2e”. These chips control the microphones across both ears for “unprecedented noise cancelling quality” that adapts to changing environments.

The earbuds better reproduce lower frequencies – such as the noise on airplane cabins or buses – than their predecessors, the WF-1000XM4, thanks to the new Dynamic Driver X. The driver enable a wide frequency reproduction for clear vocals and deeper bass, while the ‘Noise Isolation Earbud Tips’ have “a unique polyurethane foam material” to reduce higher-frequency noise.

“The diaphragm structure combines several different materials for the dome and the edge, achieving clear highs and deep, rich bass sound with low distortion,” the company says.

Meanwhile, the WF-1000XM5 are 25% smaller and 20% lighter than the WF-1000XM4, and their design is modelled after the human ear to ensure maximum comfort.

They also support High-Resolution Audio Wireless through the LDAC codec, as well as DSEE Extreme to upscale compressed music in real time. Furthermore, they also use 360 Reality Audio, complete with head tracking, and support AR games like Ingress from Niantic using immersive sound made using new sensors and spatial sound technology.

Sony promises its best ever call quality on the WF-1000XM5, made possible by “an AI-based noise reduction algorithm based on Deep Neural Network (DNN) processing and bone conduction sensors” and a wind noise reduction structure.

Audio notifications are supported, and the earbuds are compatible with Spotify, Endel and Apple Music. Adaptive Sound Control and Speak-to-chat make a return on the new earbuds, as well as the ability to connect to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously.

They are advertised as having 8 hours of battery life, with a 3-minute charge topping up an hour of play time. They can be charged wirelessly and the earbuds are IPX4 splash resistant.

For more info, head to Sony.